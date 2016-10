GOP’s Portman, Democrat Strickland, face off in 1st debate

FILE In this June 21, 2016, file photo, former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Ohio, speaks at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center in Columbus, Ohio. Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman and the Democratic nominee challenging Portman's bid for re-election, former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland, agreed to three debate, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Youngstown, Ohio, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio, and on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)