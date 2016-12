Hero-astronaut John Glenn to lie in state in Ohio

Workers install an American flag above the John Glenn Gym at the astronaut's alma mater Muskingum University, Friday in New Concord, Ohio. Glenn, who died Thursday at age 95, was the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962 and the oldest man in space at age 77 in 1998. A U.S. Marine and combat pilot, he also served as a U.S. senator, representing Ohio, for more than two decades. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)