Hippo happiness: Both parents join Cincinnati Zoo baby Fiona

In this photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Fiona, a baby Nile hippopotamus, born prematurely Jan. 24, 2017, swims outside for the first time with her father Henry, right, as her mother Bibi, left, watches in the pool of the zoo's Hippo Cove exhibit Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Cincinnati. Zoo officials say Henry joined Bibi and Fiona before the zoo's public visiting hours Tuesday in their first supervised visit together as a trio. (Michelle Curley/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP)