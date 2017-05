Man accused in deaths of 2 firefighters gets 20 years

FILE In this Jan. 27, 2014, file photo, firefighters from Sandusky, Ohio, and Perkins Township, Ohio, view the remains of an apartment building where firefighters Stephen Machcinski and James Dickman while killed while battling a Jan. 26, 2014, fire in Toledo, Ohio. Ray Abou-Arab, a building owner accused of setting the fire to collect insurance money, was sentenced Thursday, May 11, 2017, to 20 years in prison, after entering an Alford plea on involuntary manslaughter and aggravated arson charges. The Alford plea means Abou-Arab doesn't admit guilt, but concedes prosecutors had evidence to convict him. (Dave Zapotosky/The Blade via AP, File)