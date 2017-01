Man arrested in hit-and-run death of Cleveland officer

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, right, speaks at a news-conference Tuesday, Jan.24, 2017, in Cleveland. Cleveland officials have identified the police officer killed in a hit-and-run on an interstate as Patrolman David Fahey. Fahey was helping Lakewood police and firefighters Tuesday morning after an accident involving a firetruck and a van on Interstate 90 when he was struck. A Cleveland police union official says Fahey was setting up flares at the time. (AP Photo/Mark Gillispie)