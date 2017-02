Nexus opponents hope northern long-eared bat can halt high-pressure natural gas pipeline through northern Ohio

In this Feb. 8, 2017 photo, a northern long-eared bat, is held at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, in Cleveland. Ohio opponents of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline expected to be built across the northern half of the state are clinging to the wings of a furry flyer, the northern long-eared bat, in their efforts to at least delay the $2 billion project. The existence of the threatened species remains one of the impediments the partnership between Houston-based Spectra Energy and Detroits DTE Energy face before receiving expected approval to build the 255-mile long NEXUS pipeline capable of transporting 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day from the shale fields of Appalachia into Michigan and Ontario, Canada. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)