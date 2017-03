Officials identify Cleveland man fatally shot by suburban officer

An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigator take pictures of a vehicle after a shooting, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Euclid, Ohio. Police say an officer responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle fatally shot a man. Euclid police say the shooting occurred around 7 am Monday. Police say they believe the man who was killed was in his 20's. An officer was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and released. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)