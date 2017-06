Ohio artist unveils “LintBron” sculpture

As part of a challenge with other children’s hospitals, Akron Children’s Hospital employees recently collected more than 3,000 boxes of cereal — amounting to 31,217 meal servings — for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and the Second Harvest Foodbank of the Mahoning Valley. Organized by the hospital’s Employee Foundation Council, the cereal drive, entitled “Breakfast Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacation,” recognizes that when the school year ends, many children no longer receive the free meals they get as part of the school day. The Summit Educational Service Center donated an additional 4,667 servings of cereal.