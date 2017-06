Ohio city makes plans for funeral of Otto Warmbier, the student who was held in North Korea

FILE- In this June 13, 2017, file photo, a crying woman exits a transport plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, as he is transferred from his transport aircraft to an ambulance at Lunken regional airport in Cincinnati. Warmbier, an American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma last week after almost a year and a half in captivity, died Monday, June 19, his family said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)