Ohio cop used unreasonable force in apparent kick, police say after review

This April 2017, image made from a video and obtained from the Columbus Police Department through a records request by the Associated Press shows a Columbus officer restraining a prone man and preparing to handcuff him as a second officer appears to kick him in the head. The officer used "unreasonable" force that wasn't part of his training when subduing the restrained suspect in a way that appeared to show him kicking the suspect in the head, police in Ohio said Wednesday. The highlighted circle in the image was added by source. (Columbus Police Department via AP)