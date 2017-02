Ohio court will hear debate on autopsies of 8 family members; slayings remain unsolved

FILE In this May 3, 2016, file photo, mourners gather around caskets for six of the eight members of the Rhoden family found shot April 22, 2016, at four properties near Piketon, Ohio, during funeral services at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott, Ohio. The Ohio Supreme Court said Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, it will hear an open records dispute filed by The Columbus Dispatch and the Cincinnati Enquirer seeking the full, unredacted copies of autopsy reports in the unsolved slayings. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)