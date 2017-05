Ohio governor’s race to see record-setting number of women

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 1, 2015, file photo, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley speaks in Columbus, Ohio. As the Democratic Dayton Mayor joined the race for governor Monday, May 8, 2017, and with Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor expected to join the contest, the battleground state could see a record number of female candidates on next years ballot for Ohios highest state office. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)