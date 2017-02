Ohio governor works to erase state’s ‘Rust Belt’ label

In this Sept. 1977, file photo, Ohio steelworkers who were among about 5,000 who would be unemployed when the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. moved production to the company's Indiana Harbor Works in East Chicago, Ind., leave their plant after shifts at the company's Campbell Works in Youngstown, Ohio. Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has made it his mission to send Ohio's "Rust Belt" label to the scrap heap of history, but it's been repeated and entrenched over more than 30 years since the steel industry's devastation in the 1970s and 1980s by foreign competition and environmental regulation, leaving behind abandoned, rusting mills and unemployment. (The Vindicator via AP, File)