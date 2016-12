Ohio high court: Base sentences on pure cocaine, not filler

This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction shows Rafael Gonzales. Sentences for Ohio drug offenders caught with cocaine must be based on how much pure cocaine the suspects had, not on the weight of the entire amount of suspected drugs, which could include filler material such as baking soda, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. The decision could reopen cases of individuals currently serving prison time for possessing more than 100 grams of cocaine, which requires a sentence of several years, said Andrew Mayle, who represented defendant Gonzales. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction via AP)