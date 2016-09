Ohio man charged with killing adult daughter has $4.5M bond

This September 2016 booking photo provided by the Rocky River, Ohio, Division of Police shows Jamal T. Mansour in Rocky River, Ohio. Jamal T. Mansour, charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his adult daughter Tahani Mansour at their suburban Cleveland home, had his bond increased Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 to $4.5 million by a judge after a prosecutor said the man was a flight risk. (Rocky River, Ohio, Division of Police via AP)