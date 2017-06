Ohio man gets up to life for killing pastor brother at church

FILE - This Feb. 28, 2016, file photo, provided by the Montgomery County Jail shows Daniel Schooler in Dayton, Ohio. Schooler, who killed his pastor brother in a church office as Sunday services were ending last year, has been sentenced to 31 years to life in prison. The sentencing Wednesday, June 28, 2017, comes after a jury this month found Schooler guilty of murder and felonious assault charges in the shooting of the Rev. William Schooler at the pastor's Dayton church in February 2016. (Montgomery County Jail via AP, File)