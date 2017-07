Ohio patrol: Man fatally shot by trooper identified as homicide suspect

Dana Dubose is seen in an undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Corrections. The Ohio Highway Patrol says a trooper fatally shot Dubos early Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in in Vandalia, Ohio. The Ohio Highway Patrol says Dubose was wielding a knife and suspected of homicide after he had rammed his car into the rear of the trooper's patrol vehicle. (Ohio Department of Corrections via AP)