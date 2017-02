Ohio police must collect data on suspect race under plan

FILE In this Dec. 22, 2016, file photo, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers discusses record drug seizures in 2016, as he stands next to boxes of seized drugs due for disposal in Columbus, Ohio. A police relations board created by Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich approved a standard Feb. 17, 2017, that will require all Ohio police departments to collect data on the race and gender of people pulled over in traffic stops, or taken aside for questioning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has collected the race and gender of drivers stopped by troopers since 2000, and Sellers said supervisors randomly review video of stops each month and run monthly and quarterly reports. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)