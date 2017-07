Ohio’s aspiring marijuana growers: A closer look

Dust off that old tuba or trombone. The Salvation Army, in collaboration with the Akron Symphony Orchestra and the city of Akron parks and recreation, is collecting used musical instruments for students of its Music Conservatory during the July 23 symphony performance of the Akron Summer Concert Series. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St. Akron Symphony Music Director and Conductor Christopher Wilkins will arrange for everyone in the audience with an instrument to play a “stinger” note at the end of the evening’s performance. Everyone will be able to play along with the orchestra for one last note before donating their instruments to the Salvation Army for use by children who otherwise couldn’t afford them.