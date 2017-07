Ohio’s aspiring marijuana growers: A closer look

HOLD FOR STORY TO MOVE SUNDAY - Daniel Kessler, a plastics businessman, holds hula hoops in a former toy factory in Youngstown, Ohio on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Kessler is the grandson of a toy and plastics tycoon who patented an early version of the hula hoop. He and his uncle, Brian, applied for a license to grow medical marijuana in Ohio and plan to renovate this factory into their cultivation facility if they're selected. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)