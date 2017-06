Ohio’s lieutenant governor reveals sons’ opioid addictions

FILE In this Jan. 10, 2011, file photo, Mary Taylor, center, is joined by her husband Donzell "Don" Taylor, right, and her sons Joe Taylor, center left, and Michael Taylor, second from right, as she is sworn in as Ohio's lieutenant governor in Columbus, Ohio. The Dayton Daily News reports Thursday, June 1, 2017, that Taylor, a Republican planning a run for Ohio governor, says her two sons have struggled with opioid addiction, adding her family to the thousands known to be affected by the nation's prescription painkiller and heroin epidemic. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)