Ohio school shooting suspect’s competency hearing continued

Defendant Ely Serna is led into Judge Lori Reisinger's courtroom in Champaign County Juvenile Court in Urbana for a motion hearing on Friday to close Serna's upcoming competency hearing. Serna is charged as a juvenile with attempted murder, felonious assault and other offenses for the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty. He has denied the charges. (Jonathan Quilter/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)