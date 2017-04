Ohio State paid almost $1.6 million to fight band director lawsuits

In this Sept. 7, 2013 photo, Ohio State University marching band director Jonathan Waters leads the band in "Carmen Ohio" following a football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The university's legal bills totaled almost $1.6 million for defending the 2014 firing of Waters after an internal investigation by the university uncovered a "sexualized culture" within the band, according to financial documents released March 31, by the university. (Adam Cairns /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)