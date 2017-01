Ohio teen zaps police officer with stun gun to fulfill bucket-list wish

Sergeant Al Shaffer, right, teaches Alyssa Elkins, 16, how to use a Taser at the Newark Police headquarters on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Elkins then used it on Newark Police Sgt. Doug Bline and later on her uncle, Ohio State Patrol Trooper Josh Barry. Police helped Elkins, a lukemia patient, cross off the bucket-list item. (Alan D. Miller /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)