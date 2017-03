Ohio zoo: Country’s oldest gorilla probably died of heart attack

FILE In this Dec. 22, 2016, file photo, Colo, the world's first gorilla born in a zoo, sits inside her enclosure during her 60th birthday party at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio. The January 2017 death of the gorilla, then the oldest known gorilla in the U.S., was probably due to a heart attack, according to necropsy results the zoo received Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ty Wright, File)