Pit bull breaks away from chain, mauls man to death in Ohio

This Tuesday, April 25, 2017 photo shows the area where a man was mauled to death by a dog in the alley early Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. Lt. Mark Ponichtera said police found the man being attacked in an alley. They were able to get the dog to back off, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police fatally shot the dog, which they say was a pit bull. They were trying to determine its owner. (Ty Greenlees/Dayton Daily News via AP)