Police investigating death of Johns Hopkins student-athlete from Ohio

Community members gather for a prayer service in honor of student Abigail Bastien at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Sandusky, Ohio. Johns Hopkins University officials say Bastien found dead near the Maryland campus Thursday morning was a rising sophomore and member of the track and field team. Police say they are investigating, but there were no obvious signs of foul play at the scene. (Jilly Burns/The Sandusky Register via AP)