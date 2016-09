Program keeps low-level offenders in community, not prison

In this Aug. 13, 2015 photo, Gary Mohr, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, discusses efforts to reduce the state's prison population during a presentation in Columbus. A new pilot program launched by the state to help reduce Ohio's prison population will allow low-level felony offenders to remain in their communities under supervision without going to prison. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction announced Wednesday, that Clinton County in southwestern Ohio is the program's first recipient of a $200,000 grant under the voluntary project. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)