Progress, questions as Ohio legalizes medical marijuana

Canna Care employee John Hough waters young marijuana plants at the medical marijuana dispensary, Aug. 19, 2015 in Sacramento, Calif. Life under Ohio's fledgling medical marijuana law remains hazy. With every action, a new question seems to arise. Attorneys have been cleared to help clients navigate Ohio's law. But even if doctors can recommend cannabis, legislation is proposed that would limit the number of states where Ohioans could legally get it. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncell)