Prosecutor says he will try again to convict University of Cincinnati officer in fatal shooting of unarmed driver

FILE In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, left, speaks with Audrey DuBose, right, the mother of Sam DuBose, in a courtroom at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Hamilton County, Ohio, Prosecutor Joe Deters scheduled a Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, news conference to discuss the prosecution of white former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, after a jury deadlocked and a judge declared a mistrial Nov. 12, 2016, on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the fatal July 2015 shooting of black motorist Sam DuBose. (Carrie Cochran/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool, File)