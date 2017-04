Prosecutor undecided on 137-gunshot case against police supervisors in Cleveland

In this Nov. 30, 2012, file forensics photo released by the Office of the Ohio Attorney General, bullet trajectories are marked on a Chevy Malibu riddled with gunshots after a high-speed chase that ended in the deaths of two unarmed suspects in Cleveland. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday that a judge in Cleveland, where two unarmed blacks died in a 137-shot barrage of police gunfire on Nov. 29, 2012, can hear dereliction of duty charges against five police supervisors accused of failing to control a high-speed chase involving more than 100 officers. (Office of the Ohio Attorney General via AP)