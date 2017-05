Records show violent history for Ohio nursing home gunman

This photo provided by Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction shows Thomas Hartless. Court records show Hartless, who authorities say gunned down an Ohio village police chief and two nursing home employees on Friday, had a history of violence, including against the nurse who was among the slain. Hartless, 43, was found dead inside Pine Kirk Care Center. Nurse Marlina Medrano, 46, nurse's aide Cindy Krantz, 48, and Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario, 36, were killed in the Friday attack. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction via AP)