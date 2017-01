Searchers looking for missing plane wreckage find more human remains in Lake Erie

FILE - In a Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, a boat carrying a recovery team rides on the shoreline of Lake Erie, in Cleveland. Now two weeks after the crash, crews are concentrating Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, on four spots within a football field sized-section near Cleveland's lakefront where divers already have found the business jet's cockpit voice recorder, seats, part of the fuselage and the remains of one passenger. Officials said several significant pieces of debris were brought up Wednesday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)