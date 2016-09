Suspect in killings of 4 women called charmer with dark side

FILE In this Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, law enforcement personnel from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ashland Police Department execute a search warrant on a home in Ashland, Ohio. Shawn Grate is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in the killings of two women in Ashland, Ohio, and has pleaded not guilty. Authorities say Grate confessed to killing two other women in June 2016 and around 2005, and is charged in the abduction of a woman rescued Sept. 13, 2016, in Ashland, Ohio. (Tom E. Puskar/The Times Gazette via AP, File)