Tamir Rice’s mother remains frustrated 2 years after death

In this Dec. 29, 2015, file photo, "R.I.P. Tamir Rice" is written on a wooden post near a makeshift memorial at the gazebo where the boy was fatally shot, outside the Cudell Recreation Center in Cleveland. Samaria Rice, whose 12-year-old son Tamir was fatally shot by a white Cleveland police officer on Nov. 22, 2014, told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, that she's trying to find a path forward for her family, and working to create a foundation in Tamir's name using part of a $6 million settlement with the city. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)