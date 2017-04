Trump immigration policies cloud ‘immigrant-friendly’ city

Ismael Gula, a Libya-born refugee who plans to build a center for shopping, services, and a mosque on rundown properties, speaks during an interview in Feb. 2017, in Dayton. President Donald Trump's tough talk and new policies on immigration have cast a cloud over Dayton that's linked its future to attracting and keeping foreign-born residents. The "Welcome Dayton" initiative has helped halt population decline, add well-educated, skilled workers, and revitalize rundown neighborhoods in a Rust Belt city that was reeling from the recession and losing a signature company. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)