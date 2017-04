Trump’s coal plan unlikely to stop Ohio’s natural gas boom

Construction of the Oregon Clean Energy Center, a natural gas power plant scheduled to open in the summer of 2017, nears completion Monday, April 3, 2017, in Oregon, Ohio. With about a dozen natural gas power plants now being built or developed in Ohio, natural gas is on track to replace coal as Ohio's dominant source of electricity. The Trump administration's move to eliminate environmental restrictions in an effort to help coal isn't likely to stop the shift. (AP Photo/John Seewer)