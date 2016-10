University hires monitor for police reform after fatal stop

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 file photo, Ray Tensing enters Judge Megan Shanahan's courtroom for his pre-trial hearing in Cincinnati. Fired University of Cincinnati police officer Tensing has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 19, 2015, shooting death of 43-year-old Sam DuBose after pulling DuBose over near campus for a missing front license plate. Jury selection begins Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in the trial of Tensing, 26, who is white. (Amanda Rossmann /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool, File)