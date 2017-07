Witness describes lethal injection of Ronald Phillips for 1993 rape and slaying of 3-year-old Akron girl

The Southern Ohio Correctional Facility is seen in Lucasville, Wednesday. Ronald Phillips, 43, was put to death with no apparent complications Wednesday in Ohio's first execution since a problem-plagued one 3� years ago triggered an uproar over the reliability of the lethal injection drugs used by the state. Phillips was condemned to die for the 1993 rape and slaying of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, Sheila Marie Evans. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)