Year in review: A look back at the biggest stories in Ohio in 2016

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo, John Glenn poses for a photo during an interview at his office in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation will begin saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building. A public viewing for the first American to orbit Earth is scheduled to stretch at least eight hours starting at noon on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus. The 95-year-old Glenn died last week. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)