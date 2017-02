People in the news — compiled Feb. 3

In this Jan. 12, 2012 photo, Patton Oswalt (left) and his wife Michelle Eileen McNamara arrive at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles. Oswalt says coroners officials have told him that his wife died last year from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition. His statement, released by a publicist, says coroners officials have informed him that the blockages, combined with her taking the medications Adderall, Xanax and the pain medication fentanyl, caused his wifes death in April 2016. McNamara died April 21 in her sleep at age 46. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)