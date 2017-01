People in the news — compiled Jan. 27

In this Sept. 19, 2015 photo Adam Lambert (left) and Brian May of Queen perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Queen has clearly found somebody to love in Lambert. Since joining forces with the American Idol runner-up for a series of shows in 2012, the band that ruled rock radio in the 1970s and early 80s has enjoyed tremendous success, with audiences embracing Lambert as the heir to Freddie Mercurys onstage legacy. Theyve been selling out areas around the world for five years now, and have just announced a 25-city North American tour beginning June 23, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)