People in the news — compiled Jan. 6

In this June 7, 2015, file photo, rapper Chris Brown performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Brown and Soulja Boy announced Jan. 4 that they've signed on for a three-round boxing match that will be televised on pay-per-view and promoted by Floyd Mayweather. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP)