People in the news — compiled March 23

In this March 12, 1991 photo, American skaters (from left) Tonya Harding, silver; Kristi Yamaguchi, gold; and Nancy Kerrigan, bronze, display their medals after the finals of the World Figure Skating Championships in Munich. A run-of-the-mill good luck tweet from Yamaguchi to Kerrigan is drawing online attention. Yamaguchi tweeted a message to Kerrigan ahead of Kerrigans performance on Mondays Dancing with the Stars Monday and added break a leg. Kerrigan was hit in the leg before the 1994 Winter Olympics by a man hired by the ex-husband of Harding. Yamaguchis spokeswoman says no ill will was intended. (AP Photo/Diether Endlicher)