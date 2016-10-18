Akron area students to be honored for efforts to encourage voting

Akron area students who won a video competition urging adults to vote will be recognized at the Akron-Summit County Public Library downtown from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They will be among three Joy of Voting initiatives discussed at the event, made possible by grants from the Citizen University’s Joy of Voting project in several major cities.

The Summit County League of Women Voters, which has created a voter guide for the election, also will attend.

Among the winners in the video contest were students at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School, the Proyecto RAICES cultural program and Hudson Middle School.

Name of winners and their videos will be posted on Ohio.com after the event. They were among dozens submitted in the contest.

The Jefferson Center and Beacon Journal secured the grant from Citizen University, and the Summit Education Initiative organized the competition and recruited schools.

The competing videos can be viewed by searching on #thiscityvotes or going to http://woobox.com/uhq96v.

The project is part of the larger Your Vote Ohio media collaborative, which attempts to represent the interests of Ohioans in the 2016 election. Those stories can be found at www.yourvoteohio.org and on the Your Vote Ohio Facebook page.