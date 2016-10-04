Area young people weigh in on the state of politics

Dozens of area school students are creating videos urging adults to register and vote in the upcoming election, and their videos now are online for review and voting by the public.

Using blue-screen technology, costumes and rap lyrics, they offer lessons and advice to adults.

The #thiscityvotes project, managed by the Summit Education Initiative and sponsored by the Citizen University Joy of Voting effort, allows young people to make the videos, post them and be eligible for cash prizes.

The videos can be seen on http://woobox.com/uhq96v/gallery?web=1.

The deadline has been extended through this week. Voting will occur until Oct. 10 by going to the woobox.com site and there will be a film festival from 6 to 7:30 p.m. October 19 at the Downtown Akron Public Library.

Each popular choice winner will receive $100, and a panel will select three additional winners for $150 each.

Students ages 5 through 17 are encouraged to submit 90-second-or-less videos of themselves talking about topics such as, “Why is voting so important?”; “Which issues are important to you that you want adults to care about?”; and, “What are reasons people don’t vote, and how can you change their minds?”

Participants may submit videos via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #ThisCityVotes16 and #TheJoyofVoting. The participant’s social media account must be public to officially enter the contest; otherwise, the contest accepts submissions directly at http://woobox.com/uhq96v.

Complete rules can be found on the website of the Summit Education Initiative.

This City Votes is an extension of the Summit Education Initiative’s This City Reads project.

The Beacon Journal and the Jefferson Center secured the funding from the Joy of Voting project.