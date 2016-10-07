Black voters, if inspired, could tip the scales in presidential race

Judi Hill (left) president of the Akron chapter of the NAACP and Veronica Sims, Akron City Councilperson (right) encourage Marvin Dixon, 21, of Akron to fill out an application for an absentee ballot as the NAACP and several other community organizations canvas a neighborhood in Ward 4 as part of an effort by several community groups to register black voters and encourage early voting Saturday, Oct. 1 in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)

