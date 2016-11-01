Campaigns rap, preach and rally in Ohio on final days of presidential election

As the presidential race comes down to the wire, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are giving extra attention to Ohio, which remains one of the tightest toss-up states in the national election.

Clinton will join Jay Z at a concert Friday in Cleveland.

The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Wolstein Center on the Cleveland State University campus. Remaining tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at most Clinton campaign offices in Cuyahoga County.

The campaign announced Tuesday that Clinton will appear at the event with the rapper, one of many famous surrogates crisscrossing Ohio in the final week of the 2016 election.

Actress Bellamy Young, best known for her performance as first lady Mellie Grant in the ABC’s series Scandal, was in Akron, Massillon and Medina on Tuesday.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson stopped by Clinton campaign offices in Cleveland on Tuesday to stress the importance of voting.

President Barack Obama also was in Ohio Tuesday, campaigning in Columbus. Sen. Bernie Sanders will stump for Clinton in Cincinnati on Thursday.

Clinton appeared in Kent and Cincinnati Monday and was in Florida on Tuesday, before heading off to Arizona and North Carolina for the rest of the week.

Trump was in Springfield (near Dayton), Toledo and Geneva (near Ashtabula) on Thursday and Cleveland on Oct. 22. He spent Tuesday in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The Republican candidate is scheduled to campaign in Florida, North Carolina and, again, Pennsylvania this week. As of now, he has not announced a return visit to Ohio before the election on Tuesday, though his campaign has not filled out his schedule beyond Thursday.

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, will be in Fairlawn on Wednesday night for the Summit County Republican Party’s annual Oktoberfest celebration at Presentation of Our Lord Church. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Eric Trump is scheduled to speak at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event, at $15 each, are available at the door or in advance at the county GOP headquarters (1755 Merriman Road, Suite 250, Akron) from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

