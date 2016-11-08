Democrats scramble to find, train staff as Husted outlaws out-of-state help hours before election

The Ohio Secretary of State broke a tie vote Friday at the Summit County Board of Elections, forcing Democrats to scramble in the wee hours of Election Day to train and replace staff before the polls opened at 6:30 a.m.

Casting the deciding vote in a dispute over whether non-residents are eligible to work Ohio elections, Secretary Jon Husted sided with his Republican colleagues not on the merits of the case but to squash the disagreement with an election beginning in 12 hours.

“In order for the board of elections to quickly move past this deadlock and onto overseeing the administration of tomorrow’s election, I break the tie vote in favor of prohibiting individuals who are not residents of the State of Ohio from serving as employees of the Summit County Board of Elections for the Nov. 8, 2016 Presidential General Election,” Husted wrote Friday to county elections officers.

The narrow decision, applying only to Summit County, does not address the underlying issue of whether political parties that run elections are allowed to hire out-of-state help to answer phones on Election Day.

“He didn’t actually address the issue on its merits,” said Bill Rich, a Democrat and voting member at the Summit County Board of Elections.

In October, Rich and deputy director Paula Sauter had arranged for 10 out-of-state people to staff a phone bank at the county elections office, fielding and passing along any concerns from voters on Election Day. State and elections law allows each party to hire an equal amount of employees to help out. Republicans hired Ohio residents.

With the addition of two to four greeters at many polling locations, Democrats called in the outside help, which raised additional concerns when Republicans noticed that Jonathan Soros, son of liberal mega donor George Soros, would be one of the 10 workers.

Republicans, however, objected at the first hint that Democrats would hire out of state. Bryan Williams, Rich’s Republican counterpart, questioned the legality in a board meeting earlier this year. And Republicans began building a legal case to challenge the hiring of all out-of-state workers — effectively choking off Democrats’ flow of additional helpers.

“We had the prosecutor’s opinion saying it was OK,” Rich explained. “It was not a problem that they were not Ohio residents. These were highly capable people who would have been — and were — happy to come here and work for free.”

The employees, which included successful New York attorneys and business professionals, would have made $13.50 to answer phones. Instead, Husted’s election-eve tie-breaker forced Rich and Sauter to contact a temp agency to find 10 new names. The group was trained before the sun came up Tuesday and stationed in a back office at the board office on Grant Street.

In arguing their case, Republicans alleged that only Ohioans can enter polling locations on Election Day. And because ballots were being cast next door at the early voting center, the board of elections office on the same campus would be off-limits to the out-of-state workers.

The Democrat-picked group already had flown into Akron for a two-hour training session on Sunday. Jonathan Soros, Rich noted, is married to a woman from Akron and may have family in town.

The new phone bankers are taking calls from the public and polling officials. Their job is to record the issue then pass it along to bipartisan pairs of board employees — one Republican and one Democrat — who either coordinate directly with the precinct officials or drive out in pairs to address the problems in person. The latter are known as “troubleshooters”.

