All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Election 2016

Early voting begins as registered Republicans pull record number of ballots

By Doug Livingston
Beacon Journal staff writer

Published: October 12, 2016 - 08:27 PM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

A Summit County Board of Elections employee hands out applications for in person absentee voting ballots as they wait outside for the doors to open for early voting Wednesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)

MORE IN NEWS

Bob Dyer: Don’t be so sad! - 9:54 PM

Feeling sad today? No wonder. You’re living in or near the 16th saddest city in America.

downtown13cut_01
Akron adds lounge chairs, cafe seating and sidewalk games downtown - 9:54 PM
Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro’s campaign apologizes for email - 9:54 PM
childrens13cut
Akron Children’s Hospital to centralize outpatient services with expansion that will double space in building on downtown campus - 9:54 PM
University of Akron trustees approve extra paid leave — but no raises — for nonbargaining employees - 9:53 PM

MOST POPULAR